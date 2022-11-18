  Lucie Krisman  - Taxes

Look for your JoCo property tax statement in the mail

Johnson Countians have roughly a month to begin paying their personal property and real estate taxes. File photo.

Johnson Countians have roughly a month to begin paying their personal property and real estate taxes, as notices officially began going out this week.

Driving the news: This Wednesday, the Johnson County Treasury, Taxation and Vehicles department began mailing out 211,320 real estate tax statements and 14,859 personal property tax statements to Johnson County taxpayers.

