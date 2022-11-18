Look for your JoCo property tax statement in the mail

Driving the news: This Wednesday, the Johnson County Treasury, Taxation and Vehicles department began mailing out 211,320 real estate tax statements and 14,859 personal property tax statements to Johnson County taxpayers.
What’s on a property tax statement? Property tax statements tell property owners how much they owe, based on a property’s assessed value — which is determined by factors like a property’s age, location, size and construction material.
The real estate tax statement has a section comparing the current year and last year’s real estate taxes.
Statements will have a return payment stub at the bottom, unless the taxes are paid by a mortgage company — in which case the statement will have a notice saying “THIS IS NOT A TAX BILL” on the bottom.
How are property taxes measured?
• One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
• Assessed property values are 11.5% of appraised, or market, values for residential properties. (So, a home appraised at $300,000 has an assessed value of $34,500.)
• So, divide your home’s assessed value by $1,000 and multiply that by a taxing jurisdiction’s mill rate to figure out how much in annual property taxes you will owe that jurisdiction under its proposed rates.
When they’re due: The first half of real estate and personal property taxes are due by Dec. 20.
Taxpayers have until May 10 to pay the second half.
How to pay your property taxes
Taxpayers can pay their taxes either online, by mail or in person.
Taxes can be paid online on taxbill.jocogov.org, and they can be submitted either via eCheck or by credit card.
Property owners who want to mail a check can send the check and payment stub to PO Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201.
For in-person payments, go to Suite 1200 the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 South Cherry Street,, in Olathe.
Checks can also be dropped off at the drop box in the hallway by the Cherry Street entrance to the building.
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
