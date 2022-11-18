  Lucie Krisman  - Libraries

Johnson County Library wants us to have tough conversations

During this week's "Gather at the Table" event, the Johnson County Library encouraged community members to compare perspectives on topics that might be at the forefront of our minds. Above, library staff and community members in a discussion. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

The Johnson County Library wants Johnson Countians to “gather at the table” to share different perspectives on tough topics.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Central Resource Library hosted an event Tuesday evening dubbed “Gather At the Table,” billed as an open discussion for community members to share their points of view on current events and challenging subjects.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1