Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Johnson Countians are sure to eat some of their favorite comfort foods.

That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County.

Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.

O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

An Irish pub, O’Neill’s is a Johnson County restaurant serving up some comfort food staples.

Post reader Chuck Brown recommended their Friday night shrimp and a loaded baked potato.

Others like reader Joseph Pacey say the Irish pot roast is the way to go.

“I am tempted to move closer to O’Neill’s and change my name to Norm, that’s how much I love O’Neill’s everything,” Google reviewer Steve Graf wrote. “Nice home away from home.”

Located at 9417 Mission Road in Leawood, O’Neill’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Conroy’s Public House Rainbow

Another Irish restaurant, Conroy’s Public House is a Johnson County favorite with locations in Westwood, Leawood and Overland Park.

Some, like Post reader Phillip Boyer, recommend breakfast options like Scotch eggs or the scones with house made jam. Boyer also says their cottage pie, fish and chips, and the house made corned beef hash are excellent.

“The pot roast is delicious,” Post reader Sandra DeMars said. “Also the fish and chips and shepherd’s pie are very good.”

Conroy’s has three locations, and you can check their menus and hours here.

Mr. P’z Bar and Grill

Located at 103rd and Mastin Street in Overland Park, Mr. P’z Bar and Grill is a comfort food hot spot in Johnson County.

“Their full menu is comforting with delicious barbecue and burgers and chicken-fried chicken, but our very [favorite] is their Wednesday special: An old school, open-faced hot beef sandwich with yummy mashed potatoes and cheesy corn,” Post reader Suzy Kaminsky said. “Like Grandma used to make: So good.”

Kaminsky also says the frequent live music at Mr. P’z “is also extremely comforting.”

Mr. P’z at 10400 Mastin St. in Overland Park is open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Pegah’s Family Restaurant

Pegah’s, an American restaurant serving up all three meals, is chock-full of comfort food, according to Post readers.

The location off Johnson Drive and Nieman Road, specifically, hits home for Post reader Dolores Blancart Spini, who says the portions at Pegah’s don’t disappoint.

“I like their BLTs, sweet potato fries, chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes,” Spini said. “You get a big warm roll with their dinners. Taco salad, soups are good. Fresh salads are always nice and crisp. Meatloaf, roast beef.”

Located at 11005 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Pegah’s Family Restaurant is open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nick & Jake’s

Nick & Jake’s is our final stop on the comfort food tour this week.

Post reader Ron Huston says the jalapeno cheddar grits is an unmatched comfort food option.

Others online agree:

“This is a special place for our family — you know you have found a good spot when the kids cheer on the way in,” Google reviewer Kiffany Bosserman wrote. “The thoughtful touches like serving the kids [Cheez-Its] and grapes before the meal, take home cups and little Oreos after the kids meal makes this our go to dinner spot in OP. I always get the meatloaf (you will NOT be sorry) and it’s such a giant portion! We are so happy to have a few of these restaurants in town!”

There are two Nick & Jake’s in Johnson County. The Overland Park location is at 6830 W. 135th St. and the Shawnee location is at 22220 Midland Dr.

Both Johnson County locations are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.