Your Mortgage: Options for first time home buyers

With a housing market this competitive, it can be hard for first time homebuyers to have their deal accepted, and some outside-the-box thinking can sometimes be required. Before waving the white flag in defeat, here are a few things to consider to increase your chances in the market.

Have you had an expert crunch the numbers? If not, you may be underestimating what you can actually afford, and you’re probably undershooting what your purchasing power actually is. Our expert lenders can take a look at how much home you can actually afford within your budget and life situation.

Don’t hate on the shared spaces! Condos make an excellent starter home. They allow you to start building equity and make a move to a home easier when you’re ready. Condos are the intro starter home and something you should take a look at!

Not finding the one for you? Fine tune your desired features and see if you can turn some of those “must-haves” to “nice-to-haves”. You may be surprised at how your list changes when you take into consideration what your essentials are.

If you found your dream home but rates are less than dreamy feeling, we have a great solution for you! Fountain Mortgage just came out with a rate reduction offer – the Fountain First Down – where we’ll pay 1% of your interest rate on your loan for an entire year! You get your dream home now, plus some added rate relief, and you also have the option of later refinancing after at least six months if rates lower. Call us today to see how Fountain Mortgage can assist you with your first home, and one of our experienced loan officers can explain what all we can offer you.