Terrence Joseph Brown

Terrence was born in Trenton Nebraska on September 1, 1941. Terrence was an educator in the Kansas City Missouri school district for 30 years before retiring to pursue his passion for gardening, reading, recipe collecting, traveling the world, and enjoying his grandchildren, Lucas and Sophia.

Terrence’s life was full of twists, turns, challenges and highlights and his journey was one of openness and striving to be a better person. As a father, friend, spouse, and grandfather, Terrence did his best to live a life seeing the world as a place of hope and wonder. He positively impacted many lives and was seen by everyone who knew him as a kind, open, curious person who loved well.

Terrence will be missed, but those of us who knew him are better for being a part in his journey. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Alma Brown and his 2 brothers Vincent and Darrell, and sister Jo. He is survived by his daughters Melody LeFever and Mandy Hill, and his husband and partner of 40 years Scott Pittack.

Service

A celebration of Terrence’s life will be held at Center for Spiritual Living 1014 39th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, Monday November 21st at 5:00.