  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Terrence Joseph Brown

Terrence Joseph Brown, of Overland Park Kansas, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 4th surrounded by his family.

Terrence was born in Trenton Nebraska on September 1, 1941. Terrence was an educator in the Kansas City Missouri school district for 30 years before retiring to pursue his passion for gardening, reading, recipe collecting, traveling the world, and enjoying his grandchildren, Lucas and Sophia.