Shawnee mulls raising pool fees for non-residents again

Driving the news: The council committee reviewed pool and splash pad attendance and revenue numbers with an eye toward increasing revenues or cutting costs.

The cost of passes to Shawnee’s pools is unlikely to increase next season, a city council committee said Monday.

But after looking at the options, a consensus of councilmembers agreed to keep the fee schedule as is, and perhaps offer an early-bird discount to residents who purchase passes before the season opens.

Why now: The city council reviews numbers for the Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center and Splash Cove every year.

Last winter city staff proposed an increase in daily passes and memberships, and the council approved it for non-residents only.

This year, council members asked staff to come up with options to improve the pools’ financial status.

By the numbers: The discussion Monday revolved around changes to non-resident fees.

Non-resident daily passes increased from $8 to $10 this season.

Even so, the city saw an increase in non-resident purchases to 28,500 from 26,588 in 2021, said Sean Keenan, director of aquatics.

Discussion: The committee did not seriously discuss increasing resident fees.

Councilmember Eric Jenkins said he considers swimming pools a service to citizens that doesn’t need to make money or break even.

Key quote: “This is just kind of, you pay your taxes, you get something for it. Here’s a perk. You get to use a swimming pool,” he said.

Still…: They did consider again increasing the fee for non-resident daily passes by another $2, which is estimated to generate an additional $48,013.

Given the fact that non-resident purchases went up despite the increase, some councilmembers considered whether their fees could be raised even more.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen said non-resident fees were the only area he’d consider raising.

What he said: “If we want to keep everything the same, that’s fine. But I don’t love having a ton of non-residents,” he said. “I just don’t want non-residents taking away from our citizens.”

What else: Keenan said the downside to that idea would be the possibility of pricing out the non-residents.

If the prices are pushed up too far, he said, Shawnee residents may end up making up the difference of the revenue lost from non-residents.

Councilmember Jill Chalfie noted that often non-residents are coming in to swim with their Shawnee friends, and charging them $12 for a non-resident day pass would be “hard to stomach,” she said.

What about… : Another option – to decrease pool hours after school starts – was also offered to councilmembers.

Closing both aquatic centers after school starts in mid-August would decrease both labor costs and revenue, and would improve finances by $8,363.

However, the committee did not ask staff to pursue that idea.

Jenkins noted that there are still plenty of hot days between the time school opens and traditional pool closing on Labor Day weekend.

Final Shawnee pool summer numbers

Pool attendance this year returned to close to pre-pandemic numbers, with 102,927 in attendance this year compared to 103,896 in 2019, according to the staff report.

Revenues were higher, too, at $925,969 this year versus $769,048 last year.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.