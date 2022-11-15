  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee mulls raising pool fees for non-residents again

Kids swimming at Soetaearts Aquatic Center in Shawnee.

A summer scene at Soetaerts Aquatic Center in Shawnee. Image via Shawnee city website.

The cost of passes to Shawnee’s pools is unlikely to increase next season, a city council committee said Monday.

Driving the news: The council committee reviewed pool and splash pad attendance and revenue numbers with an eye toward increasing revenues or cutting costs.