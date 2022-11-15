  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Here are Shawnee Mission’s 3 scenarios for snow days ⛄

Shawnee Mission snow days

Shawnee Mission students didn't get a snow day on Nov. 15, but here's what it takes to make that decision at the district level, officials say. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The snowfall that began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning wasn’t enough to cancel classes in Shawnee Mission, but it was the first reminder this season that families and students need to prepare (pray?) for snow days.

The upshot: The district has a three-tired procedure for determining whether to cancel classes due to inclement weather, including an option for remote learning at home.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.