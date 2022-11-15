Here are Shawnee Mission’s 3 scenarios for snow days ⛄

The upshot: The district has a three-tired procedure for determining whether to cancel classes due to inclement weather, including an option for remote learning at home.

The snowfall that began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning wasn’t enough to cancel classes in Shawnee Mission, but it was the first reminder this season that families and students need to prepare (pray?) for snow days.

🚨UPDATED WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION🚨

This year the YMCA and JCPRD daycare facilities are Benninghoven, Highlands, Overland Park, and Trailwood.

These facilities WILL BE OPEN with Plan B or Plan C.

— SM School District (@theSMSD) November 14, 2022

What to know: Under Shawnee Mission’s inclement weather procedure, the district encourages families to “know the ABCs,” or the three different plans that are possible when winter weather hits:

Under Plan A, all district facilities including the YMCA and Johnson County Parks and Recreation District daycare facilities, will be closed.

Under Plan B, all district schools and facilities are closed, but the daycares will be in session at Benninghoven, Highlands, Overland Park and Trailwood.

Under Plan C, students and teachers will conduct remote learning from home.

What they’re saying: David Smith, the district’s chief communications officer, told the Post it “is an incredibly complex process” to decide whether or not to call a snow day.

Temperature, wind speed, precipitation, timing of that precipitation and if it is expected to land as snow, sleet or ice are all taken into account, he said.

Smith added that the district also looks at road conditions, which will effect buses, as well as staff’s ability to get buildings open and whether students and staff can get to and from school safely.

Key quote: “Of necessity, this makes the decision something that has to be worked through case by case,” Smith said.

How to stay informed about Shawnee Mission snow days

Families can sign up for inclement wether alerts by phone or email through the district’s Skyward portal.