Philip Ross Love was born to Jim and Bette Love on October 15, 1949, in Springfield, Missouri. After a life filled with learning, achievements, adventure, and family, Phil, 72, died peacefully on October 14, 2022.

Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri, he graduated from Oak Park High School in 1967. In 1971, Phil graduated from William Jewell College with a B. A. in Philosophy. He earned an M.A. in Counseling from the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 1975.

On March 17, 1979, he married Patricia Beard. Phil and Patty loved raising their two children, Mathew and Emily; and they especially enjoyed time with their seven grandchildren.

Phil’s zest for learning paired with his entrepreneurial spirit led him to be CEO of Pryor Resources, Inc. Before his retirement in 2000, the company was conducting approximately 20,000 business training seminars annually throughout North America and beyond.

Following retirement, Phil began his seminary studies at Central Baptist Theological Seminary where he earned a Master of Arts degree in 2004. After graduation, Phil joined the board of trustees at Central and was elected Chair of Trustees in 2009. He served in that capacity through 2013.

Phil joined the Advisory Board of the Yale Center for Faith and Culture in 2012 and also served as managing director.

In 2014, he received a postgraduate diploma in Bible and Contemporary World from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

A licensed minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Phil served in various capacities at Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, including adult education teacher; deacon; member of the personnel, finance, and nominating committees; chair of the board and adult education council; and as an elder.

For many years, Phil’s interest in flying and charitable aviation led him to serve on the board of Angel Flight Central, a non-profit organization arranging free flights for people in need.

In addition to serving on the boards previously mentioned, Phil served as a director for the Kansas City Association for Mental Health, the Mental Health Association of Missouri, and on the advisory board of Midwest Christian Counseling Center. He was also a former director of Lambda Chi Alpha Education Foundation.

Phil’s prowess as a leader and his giving spirit led him to be recognized by several institutions.

William Jewell College-Citation for Achievement, 1999

Central Baptist Theological Seminary-Presidential Citation for highest grade point average, 2004; Alumnus of the Year, 2012; and Distinguished Service Award, 2013

Angel Flight-Volunteer Pilot of the Year, 2007, and Distinguished Service and Leadership award, 2018

Service

We celebrate Phil’s full and multi-faceted life on Tuesday, November 22, at 2 pm at Country Club Christian Church located at 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64113. A reception in the church parlor follows from 3 to 4 pm. Live-stream link: www.cccckc.org/private-events

Memorial Contributions

Phil’s generosity inspired all who knew him. To honor Phil, please consider making a donation to Country Club Christian Church (www.cccckc.org), Angel Flight (www.angelflightcentral.org), or Yale Center for Faith & Culture (www.faith.yale.edu).