Lenexa taking Republic to court over trash pickup problems

Lenexa resident with message on trash bin for Republic Services.

Lenexa resident Joe Gilman put this sign on his trash in recently in frustration. Image courtesy Joe Gilman.

Complaints about missed trash collections and slow response to customers by Republic Services are on the rise in Lenexa — so much so that the city has issued a citation for the hauler to answer in municipal court.

State of play: Complaints have been increasing the past few months about failures of the Phoenix, Ariz.-based company to pick up trash and recycling in a timely manner, said Scott McCullough, Lenexa community development director.