Karyn K. Campin

Dec. 16, 1947 – Nov. 13, 2022

Karyn Kathryn (Odrowski) Campin, 74, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle against cancer on Sunday, November 13, 2022.