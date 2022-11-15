Karyn K. Campin

All memorial services will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas. On Thursday, November 17th, the Rosary will be prayed at 4:15 pm with visitation from 4:30-6:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 18th. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Ann Marian Garden in care of St. Ann Catholic Church.

Karyn was born on December 16, 1947, in Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Bishop Miege High School in 1965 and from Mount St. Scholastica College (now Benedictine College) in Atchison, Kansas in 1969 with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Studio Art. In fact, Karyn graduated in the very first class of Studio Art majors at “The Mount”, and she loved returning for reunions. Karyn owned her own graphic design company for years, and eventually retired from American Century Investments after 23 years in customer service.

Karyn was quite athletic, proudly earning many bowling trophies in her youth and enjoying dancing and golfing as she got older. She lived a full life and appreciated an authentic Strawberry Hill povitica, a glass of bubbly with close friends (or, actually, anybody), a competitive game of Rummikub, a riveting read, an exciting Chiefs, Royals, or KU game, couch cuddles with her grandchildren, a fruitful shopping trip to Chico’s, wandering the halls at the Nelson, lunching at French Market, and savoring red Twizzlers and green bananas. She was also adventurous, experiencing an open-cockpit biplane flight, going 115 mph in a friend’s Ferrari, and ziplining at Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire. Karyn was a devout Catholic, and found solace in praying the rosary during her illness. She was an active member of St. Ann’s for almost 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Velaire (O’Shea) Odrowski. She is survived by her husband of 53 1/2 years, Richard Campin, whom she met at a party in high school at age 15 and married 7 years later. She is also survived by her two children Amy Goebel and husband Scott Goebel, and Chris Campin and wife Kinsey Campin, her five grandchildren, Kathryn, Charlie, Caroline, Aaron and Calvin, two sisters, Nancy Renko and husband Jim, and Valerie Forsythe, and numerous nieces and nephews.