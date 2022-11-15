  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

Johnson County elections got more expensive this year

Advance voting

Johnson County election workers greeting voters at an Overland Park polling place on Nov. 8. File photo.

The Johnson County Election Office is asking for roughly $678,000 in extra funding to cover the increased cost of administering elections this year.

Why it matters: The request for more funds, which will come before the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners this week, is a result in large part of a spike in administrative costs from August’s record-setting primary election.

