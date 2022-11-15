  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission OKs new Briarwood school boundaries

Briarwood boundary decision

Shawnee Mission unanimously approved Superintendent Michelle Hubbard's recommendation for a Briarwood boundary change, known as concept 2. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Shawnee Mission school board on Monday night unanimously approved new attendance boundaries for Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village.

Why it matters: The new boundaries, which are set to take effect in the 2025-26 school year, are aimed at alleviating overcrowding at the school near 86th Street and Nall Avenue.

