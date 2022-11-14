Timothy Michael “Tim” Reynolds

Overland Park, Kansas – Timothy “Tim” Michael Reynolds died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Visitation from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm, with prayer service at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 16th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Diabetes Association.

Tim was born in Kansas City, KS to Mary Kathryn and Joseph Kent Reynolds on July 5th, 1955. The youngest of four children, he was raised in a loving family in a neighborhood full of children, many of whom became his life-long friends. His humor, wit and many escapades were a source of much family entertainment.

Tim attended Queen of the Holy Rosary Grade School, graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 1974, and then careered as a machinist at Honeywell. He loved military history, collecting antiques, and good design. Tim was blessed with an ability to fix anything, whether it was a car, a machine, or a plumbing problem. If he couldn’t fix it, he devised “a Rube Goldberg” temporary solution to get by.

Throughout his life, Tim faced his health challenges with strength, determination, and resilience. He loved to travel, appreciated classic cars, especially fast ones, enjoyed parties and get-togethers with family and friends and he never allowed obstacles to slow him down.Tim was a devoted son to his Mother, who always looked forward to having him visit in the afternoon to watch “Jeopardy” and regale her with his stories.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Cathy Reynolds. He is survived by his sister, Kathy Watkins (Dick); brothers, Kent Reynolds and Rick Reynolds (Jan); his beloved nephews and niece, Stuart (Molly), Evan Reynolds, Caitlin Luber (Keil) and Christopher Reynolds (Elena); his great-nephew, Kent Michael and great-nieces, Annie, Caroline, Ava, Clara Beck; and many loving cousins and friends.We love and miss you, Tim. Keep those Irish eyes smiling…With you there, heaven just got to be a lot more fun.Condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.