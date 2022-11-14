  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Timothy Michael “Tim” Reynolds

July 5, 1955 – November 5, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Timothy “Tim” Michael Reynolds died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Visitation from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm, with prayer service at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 16th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Diabetes Association.