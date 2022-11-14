Sheryl Elaine Tuschhoff, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on November 7, 2022 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Visitation will be held at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7397, 9550 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, KS 66215.

Sheryl Elaine Schumacher was born in Carroll, Iowa to John and Lola Schumacher on September 20, 1937. She was raised on a farm outside Carroll with her siblings Paul, Joyce, and Dorthy. She attended Carroll High School where she graduated in 1955.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tuschhoff; parents, John and Lola Schumacher; brother, Paul; and sisters, Joyce Heide and Dorthy Jorgensen.

She is survived by her children: Renee Hilton (Mark) of Lenexa, Kansas, Bruce (Jill) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Raymond (Michele) of Augusta, Kansas, Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Bellevue, Washington, Todd (Kathy) of Paola, Kansas, and Keith of Augusta, Kansas; grandchildren: Karinne, Ethan, Mason, Bruce, Ryan, Michael, Omar, Sam, John, Raychele, Aaron, Emma, Beth, Austin, Forrest, and Lola; along with her great-grandchildren: Connor, Makenzie, Samwell, Eliot, Callum and Lyla. Sheryl is also survived by her beloved cat Ernie.

She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Tuschhoff family.