Sara was born to Elmer Josiah and Virginia West Clawson on April 15, 1939. After growing up in Hartford, Kansas, she attended the University of Kansas on a scholarship where she received a B.S. in Education in 1961 and a M.S. in Counseling in 1964.

On Monday, November 7th, 2022, when Sara Clawson Colt lay down her pen for the final time, our community lost a dedicated servant and the KU Jayhawks lost one of their biggest fans.

While at KU, Sara used her many talents as Secretary of the Student Union, as a KU Hilltopper, member of Mortar Board, President of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, and the Panhellenic Council. In 1961, she was chosen as Outstanding Senior Woman at the University of Kansas by the American Association of Universities.

Sara’s support of KU was lifelong and included positions on the University of Kansas Health System’s Heart Council, and as one of the first women to serve on the KU Athletic Board. It was at KU that Sara met the love of her life, Mack Vail Colt, who preceded her in death after almost 55 years of marriage. The family is blessed knowing the grace of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, reunites them for eternity.

With the heart of a servant, Sara devoted her time to family, friends, and her community. While raising her children, Sara volunteered in the classroom and served as the President of both the school PTA and the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri.

In later years, Sara was a lifetime member of the Salvation Army having served as Chairman. She regularly rang the bell at Christmastime, taking grandchildren with her to instill the importance of service. Sara and her husband, Mack, received the Salvation Army’s highest honor, The William Booth Award. She also served as chairman of the Rose Brooks Women’s Shelter and the Baptist Trinity Lutheran Legacy Foundation boards.

While her civic achievements are impressive, much of Sara’s contributions were not known or recognized publicly. Her love for Christ, her family, and her service to others touched many. Sara’s purpose for living was to share the love of Christ. She was dedicated to her daily Bible study and was a vigilant prayer warrior, praying daily for family, friends, and acquaintances. She kept a journal and gave God the glory for answered prayers writing a big “TY” (thank you) as a reminder of His goodness.

Sara loved her family and was affectionately called “Nin” by all her grandchildren. Her daily chats with family ended with, “Is there anything I can do for you today?” As a member of the Westport Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution and The Mayflower Society, Sara spent hours researching genealogy which she passionately shared. She enjoyed encouraging others in the community by writing meaningful notes with several making their way to the local newspaper. Her personal notes to family and friends will be cherished for years and her neighbors will miss the daily walks of the friend they affectionately called “The Mayor” while she was in the hospital.

Sara is survived by her children, Liz (David) Deckert of Leawood; Kristin (John) Goodwin of Mission Hills; Mack (JoAnn) of Lenexa; grandchildren Colt and Elizabeth Deckert; Sara, Johnny, and Catherine Goodwin; Mack and Jane Colt; sisters, Jo Sweatt of Desoto; Ginny Chapman of Shawnee; and brother, Bill Clawson of Leawood. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 19th at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 95th and Wornall, KCMO. Contributions can be made to Salvation Army ATTN: Alex Kuebler, 3637 Broadway, KCMO 64111; Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall, KCMO 64114; and University of Kansas Health System- Fund Development, ATTN: Palliative Care, 2330 Shawnee Mission PKWY, Westwood, KS 66205