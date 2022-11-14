  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Sara Clawson Colt

On Monday, November 7th, 2022, when Sara Clawson Colt lay down her pen for the final time, our community lost a dedicated servant and the KU Jayhawks lost one of their biggest fans.

Sara was born to Elmer Josiah and Virginia West Clawson on April 15, 1939. After growing up in Hartford, Kansas, she attended the University of Kansas on a scholarship where she received a B.S. in Education in 1961 and a M.S. in Counseling in 1964.