Richard “Dick” Stilley

Dick was born on April 3, 1937, in Kansas City, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Frances (Faye) Stilley. Dick is survived by his wife Patricia (Pat) of 61 years, son John Stilley of Lenexa, KS, son James (Jim) Stilley and his wife Linda of Olathe, KS, and daughter Jana (Stilley) Allen and her husband Daniel of Kirkwood, MO. He was an incredibly proud Papa to his four grandchildren Alex Stilley, Cameron Allen, Amanda Stilley and Kendall Allen.

Olathe, Kansas – Stilley, Richard (Dick), passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather – his family was the focus of his life.

Dick graduated from Raytown High School, then attended the University of Kansas and graduated with a BS in Business with an emphasis in accounting. He was a member of the KU Alumni Association, the Gold Medal Club, and the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. He served in the United States Army Reserve for six years and was honorably discharged as a SP6-E6.Dick began his career with Hallmark Cards, Inc., followed by JCPenney, Rothchild’s, Midland International, Swanson’s on the Plaza and retired from Halls (division of Hallmark Cards) as Administrative Vice President in 2002.

Dick was dedicated to serving the Catholic Church in numerous capacities for both Queen of the Holy Rosary and Holy Trinity. He also served as a director and officer of Kansas City Shippers for over 30 years and was a member of the Financial Executive Institute. He volunteered for the Lenexa Police Department and City Court from 2003-2020. Dick was inducted into the Lenexa Volunteer Hall of Fame and received a Key to the City. In 2012, he received yet another award for over 1,000 hours of volunteer service. Most recently, he was part of the eBay Team for Catholic Charities.

Visitation and Funeral Mass will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, KS, on Monday, November 28. Visitation will begin at 9:30am followed by the Mass at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Holy Trinity Church or Children’s Mercy South Hospital.KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310