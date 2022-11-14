  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Richard “Dick” Stilley

Olathe, Kansas – Stilley, Richard (Dick), passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather – his family was the focus of his life.

Dick was born on April 3, 1937, in Kansas City, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Frances (Faye) Stilley. Dick is survived by his wife Patricia (Pat) of 61 years, son John Stilley of Lenexa, KS, son James (Jim) Stilley and his wife Linda of Olathe, KS, and daughter Jana (Stilley) Allen and her husband Daniel of Kirkwood, MO. He was an incredibly proud Papa to his four grandchildren Alex Stilley, Cameron Allen, Amanda Stilley and Kendall Allen.