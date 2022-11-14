  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village trash pickups have been delayed for weeks — What’s going on?

Prairie Village city staff say talks with Republic Services, the waste provider, revealed a staff shortage to be the reason behind consistent missed pickups. Image via Republic Services Facebook

Prairie Village city officials and residents are growing increasingly frustrated with delays in curbside trash and recycling pickups, as Arizona-based private waste hauler Republic Services struggles with staffing shortages.

  • City officials say they hope Republic can resolve its issues soon, but the problem has become acute enough that the city is prepared to levy financial penalties against the company, which is about half way through a ten-year contract as the city’s exclusive waste hauler.

Driving the news: City staff told the city council at its meeting last week that Republic Service has consistently been missing pickups in Prairie Village for more than a month now, with the delays becoming especially prevalent more recently.

