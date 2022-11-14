Olathe pageant winner helping veterans adopt service dogs

Reiley O'Connor, Olathe resident and Miss Kansas Junior Pre-teen titleholder, wants to raise $10,000 for her 10th birthday to help a veteran acquire a service dog. Above, O'Connor at a Veterans Day bake sale to raise funds for the campaign. Photo by Lucie Krisman.
An Olathe girl wants to “raise the woof” in honor of Johnson County veterans.
Driving the news: For her 10th birthday on Oct. 22, pageant title holder Reiley O’Connor, who took home the title of National American Miss Kansas Junior Pre-teen this year, launched a campaign to provide a local veteran with a service dog.
How it works: The “Raise a Woof” fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 to cover a Johnson County veteran’s costs for acquiring a service dog — including training, food, toys and veterinary care.
Friends in Service of Heroes, a local nonprofit aimed at supporting veterans, will help find the veteran in need of a service dog once funds are raised.
In addition to the recently-launched GoFundMe page for the fundraiser, O’Connor has also been raising funds through local bake sales — including an after-school sale at St. Patrick Catholic School in Kansas City on Veterans Day.
Behind the cause: During her time in the pageant this year, O’Connor got involved with local service efforts — which included FISH’s efforts to raise and train labrador retrievers as service dogs.
Through this, she found out how expensive it can be for a veteran to acquire a service dog.
O’Connor said she chose this cause as a fundraiser because of the impact service dogs can have on a veteran’s life, through mental and physical challenges they might face after their time in the military.
In her own words: “It’s gonna change a veteran’s life to get a service dog,” O’Connor said. “Veterans are very brave, and they fight for our country.”
Seeing it unfold: Catie O’Connor, Reiley’s mother, said she hopes the community continues to support this effort and help give back to Johnson County’s veterans.
“Wherever they’re at in life, if they can just give back and just remember what these servicemembers do for us, they’ll get that love and joy like feeling in return,” she said. “Servicemembers have sacrificed a lot for us — everything for us.”
