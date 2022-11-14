Olathe pageant winner helping veterans adopt service dogs

Driving the news: For her 10th birthday on Oct. 22, pageant title holder Reiley O’Connor, who took home the title of National American Miss Kansas Junior Pre-teen this year, launched a campaign to provide a local veteran with a service dog.

An Olathe girl wants to “ raise the woof ” in honor of Johnson County veterans.

How it works: The “Raise a Woof” fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 to cover a Johnson County veteran’s costs for acquiring a service dog — including training, food, toys and veterinary care.

Friends in Service of Heroes, a local nonprofit aimed at supporting veterans , will help find the veteran in need of a service dog once funds are raised.

In addition to the recently-launched GoFundMe page for the fundraiser, O'Connor has also been raising funds through local bake sales — including an after-school sale at St. Patrick Catholic School in Kansas City on Veterans Day.

Behind the cause: During her time in the pageant this year, O’Connor got involved with local service efforts — which included FISH’s efforts to raise and train labrador retrievers as service dogs.

Through this, she found out how expensive it can be for a veteran to acquire a service dog.

O’Connor said she chose this cause as a fundraiser because of the impact service dogs can have on a veteran’s life, through mental and physical challenges they might face after their time in the military.

In her own words: “It’s gonna change a veteran’s life to get a service dog,” O’Connor said. “Veterans are very brave, and they fight for our country.”

Seeing it unfold: Catie O’Connor, Reiley’s mother, said she hopes the community continues to support this effort and help give back to Johnson County’s veterans.