  Lucie Krisman

Olathe pageant winner helping veterans adopt service dogs

Reiley O'Connor, Olathe resident and Miss Kansas Junior Pre-teen titleholder, wants to raise $10,000 for her 10th birthday to help a veteran acquire a service dog. Above, O'Connor at a Veterans Day bake sale to raise funds for the campaign. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

An Olathe girl wants to “raise the woof” in honor of Johnson County veterans.

Driving the news: For her 10th birthday on Oct. 22, pageant title holder Reiley O’Connor, who took home the title of National American Miss Kansas Junior Pre-teen this year, launched a campaign to provide a local veteran with a service dog.

