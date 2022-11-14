Second person charged with murder in fatal Merriam stabbing

What we know: In a statement Monday, prosecutors say Murray was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9.
He remains in custody in Missouri and the DA’s office said he will be extradited to Kansas.
What else: Meanwhile, Braswell, who was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10, made his first appearance in Johnson County District Court Monday afternoon.
Braswell remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with his bond set at $1 million.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 23.
What happened: Merriam Police responded to a 911 call at the King’s Cove Apartments, 7334 Royalty Way, just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
The caller, later identified as the victim Dillon, told dispatchers that someone had come into his second-floor apartment and stabbed him several times.
Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Overland Park firefighters unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures on Dillon, 23, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
