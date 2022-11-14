  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Second person charged with murder in fatal Merriam stabbing

Johnson County Med-Act ambulance on scene at Merriam stabbing.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance on scene of a fatal stabbing at a Merriam apartment on Oct. 21. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing last month at a Merriam apartment.

What’s new: The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office Monday morning announced that John Daniel Crawford Murray, 25, faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Charles Dillon.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.