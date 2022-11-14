Margaret M. Pyle

The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa, KS. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Holy Trinity Daughter’s of Isabella or the American Cancer Society.

Margaret was born March 9, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of George and Agnes (Foral) Stock. Margaret had lived most of her life in the Kansas City area where she was a homemaker and devoted mother to her 6 children.

With 6 active children she was always attending a sporting event or a school program. Margaret was an active member of Holy Trinity Parish and it’s Daughter’s of Isabella. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Monica Pyle, daughter-in-law, Joan Pyle, a brother, George Stock, Jr. and the father of her children, James Pyle.

Margaret is survived by her 6 children, Steve (Ruth), Dan (Leta), Jeff, Chuck (Margi), Ken (Mary), Julie (Mark), 17 grandchildren, Ryan, Luke, Alex (Sarah), Stacie, Christina (Scott), Jason, Justin, Logan, Anna, Joe, Tom, Adam, Jake, Abby (Wyatt), Natalie, Chris and Nicole, 6 great grandchildren, Tyran, Kaden, Henry, Elizabeth, Ryker and Eloise, 2 sisters, Mary Smith (Dale) and Anne Kramer and numerous nieces and nephews.