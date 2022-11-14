  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Margaret M. Pyle

Margaret M. Pyle, 88, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa, KS. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Holy Trinity Daughter’s of Isabella or the American Cancer Society.