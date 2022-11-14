Linda L. Arrowsmith, 81, of Overland Park, KS and Naples, FL passed away on November 9, 2022 at her home in Kansas City. She was comforted by family after several months of illness.

Linda was born in Erie, PA, on September 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Matilda (DiPlacido) DeSantis and sister of Barbara Bates, of Annapolis, MD. She attended Villa Maria Grade School and High School and was a graduate of Mercyhurst College. While her priority was as a homemaker, Linda spent time as an elementary school teacher, real estate broker, and business owner for many years.

She will be greatly missed by her husband Tom of 59 years, daughters Amy Neisius (Doug) of Lee’s Summit, MO and Lori Johnson (Mark) of Highlands Ranch, CO. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Michael Neisius (Matthew Macchietto) of Kansas City, MO; Matthew Neisius (Courtney) of Omaha, NE; Megan Neisius of Milwaukee, WI; Thomas Johnson of Ft. Collins, CO and Mitchell Johnson of Denver, CO. Linda had one great-grandchild, Emerson Neisius, and many nieces and nephews.

Linda always enjoyed a tennis match and skiing with her family and friends. She and Tom cherished their time travelling the world with great friends. She was an avid decorator and loved entertaining. Linda leaves many friends from the Overland Park Arboretum where she volunteered as a Master Gardener and was particularly fond of caring for the Monet Garden. She enjoyed spending time with her bridge groups, book club, golf ladies, church decorating committee and neighbors, all of whom have been so kind to her, especially recently.

Her own garden was her greatest hobby, along with painting. She enjoyed golf and her bocce team. Of course, she was also a Chiefs and Royals fan who always looked forward to cheering them on.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 19th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 pm and livestreamed at www.KCNativity.org, with reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Duchesne Clinic at 636 Tauromee Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101.