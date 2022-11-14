  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Woman pulled from burning vehicle after crash in Leawood

A burned SUV after crashing in Leawood.

The burned-out SUV on its side near the Tomahawk Creek trailhead. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A woman suffered severe burns after her SUV crashed and caught fire in a Leawood park on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot, just east of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and Town Center Drive, at 2:09 p.m.