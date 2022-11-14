Woman pulled from burning vehicle after crash in Leawood

First responders were called to the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot, just east of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and Town Center Drive, at 2:09 p.m.

A woman suffered severe burns after her SUV crashed and caught fire in a Leawood park on Monday afternoon.

Capt. Brad Robbins, the spokesperson for Leawood Police, says the first officers to arrive found one vehicle on fire and a woman trapped inside.

“They were able to pull her from the burning vehicle as other officers began spraying extinguishers on the flames before the Leawood Fire Department arrived to extinguish the fire,” Robbins said in a news release.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., for treatment of second- and third-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the woman’s vehicle was eastbound on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection before continuing into the parking lot for the trailhead, where her vehicle struck a second car and a tree,” Robbins said in the release. “The investigation is continuing, and the trailhead is closed at this time.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to contact them at 913-642-7700.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.