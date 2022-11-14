Lawrence R. Kelly

Lawrence Raymond “Larry” Kelly, 93, of Santa Marta Retirement Center, Olathe, Kansas, formally of Edina, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born July 21, 1929 in Edina, the son of Leo B. and Lorraine Berberet Kelly. Larry married Dorothy Ann Cahalan in November 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri. They had 63 wonderful years together. To this marriage four children were born.

He graduated from St. Joseph High School and attended the University of Missouri. Larry served his country four years (1951-1955) during the Korean War in the US Air Force, after training he was assigned to a B-52 Bomber Base on Guam in the Marina Islands.

Larry and Dorothy enjoyed and were active in developing several businesses: eleven Kelly Furniture Stores in Missouri and Iowa that they sold to Heilig Meyers in 1990; part owner and board member of Citizen’s Bank of Edina, Missouri; part owner and board member of Bank Northwest, Hamilton, Missouri; developing real estate and apartments in Columbia and Springfield, Missouri; Condominiums at the Lake of the Ozarks, Aspen and Beaver Creek, Colorado. Larry enjoyed swimming, snow skiing, golfing, running and spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Olathe, Kansas, four children and their spouses: Pat (Mollie) Kelly, Leawood, KS, Mike (Cheryl) Kelly, Columbia, MO, Judy (Carroll Wayne) Wilkerson, Columbia, MO, and Mary Lynn (Chris) Berning, Lenexa, KS, thirteen grandchildren: Laura (Jeremy) Griffith, Ben (Rachel) Kelly, Lauren (Dan) Crosby, Brian (Catherine-Clare) Kelly, Matthew (Annie) Kelly, Ryan (Sam) Wilkerson, Eric (Camille) Wilkerson, Adam (Sara) Wilkerson, Kelly Wilkerson, Ashley Wilkerson, Brad (Katie) Berning, Jeff (Renee) Berning and Kim Berning, and seventeen great grandchildren and one of the way. A sister, Joann Sigman and a sister-in-law, Susie Cahalan.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Leo B Kelly and Lorraine Kelly, brother Richard B Kelly, brother-in-laws Paul Sigman, Ray Cahalan and Bob Cahalan, sister-in-laws Cora Kelly and Mary Cahalan.

Visitation will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, Kansas on Friday, November 11 at 10:00am. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am immediately following the Visitation. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, November 12 at 12:00 noon in Edina, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to the Santa Marta Chapel or St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Edina, MO.