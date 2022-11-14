  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Lawrence R. Kelly

July 21, 1929 – November 7, 2022

Lawrence Raymond “Larry” Kelly, 93, of Santa Marta Retirement Center, Olathe, Kansas, formally of Edina, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born July 21, 1929 in Edina, the son of Leo B. and Lorraine Berberet Kelly. Larry married Dorothy Ann Cahalan in November 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri. They had 63 wonderful years together. To this marriage four children were born.