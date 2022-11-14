  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Julie Ann Lewis

Julie Ann Lewis, 64, of Littleton, Colorado, passed away November 4th, 2022.

Julie was born on August 19, 1958 at St. Luke’s hospital in Kansas City, Missouri as the first born to Gerard and Janice Lewis. She was raised in Prairie Village, Kansas and was a big sister to brothers Jeff and Jim and sister Jackie.