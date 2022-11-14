  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Joseph A. Waxse

Olathe, Kansas – Joseph A Waxse, age 71, passed away November 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his Olathe family home.

Joe was born April 7, 1951, in Oswego, Kansas to Dr. I. Joseph Waxse and Mary L. Waxse (Poole), where he was raised with siblings David J. Waxse, Paula N. Waxse (Goering) and Sylvia L. Waxse (Mansfield). He graduated from Chaminade College Prep St. Louis in 1969, and the University of Kansas, Lawrence in 1976 and 1979.