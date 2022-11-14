Joe was born April 7, 1951, in Oswego, Kansas to Dr. I. Joseph Waxse and Mary L. Waxse (Poole), where he was raised with siblings David J. Waxse, Paula N. Waxse (Goering) and Sylvia L. Waxse (Mansfield). He graduated from Chaminade College Prep St. Louis in 1969, and the University of Kansas, Lawrence in 1976 and 1979.

Olathe, Kansas – Joseph A Waxse, age 71, passed away November 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his Olathe family home.

Joe joined McClelland Engineers, Houston in 1980 where he worked on offshore projects from Louisiana, Texas, California, and Alaska, to the Middle East and South America. Joe joined Terracon Consultants, Omaha in 1985 where he provided management and consultation on projects including bridges, dams, landfills, airports, buildings, and utilities. He continued to work through this year as a consultant for SpaceX and alongside professional colleagues throughout the world.

One of Joe’s greatest passions was his work with the American Society of Civil Engineers, earning the status of Diplomate, Geotechnical Engineering by the Academy of Geo-Professionals in 2012. This past week Joe received lifetime achievement awards from the University of Texas San Antonio for exceptional leadership and founding of the UTSA SAGI Scholarship, and from the University of Kansas Board of Governors of the Geo-Institute of ASCE for exemplary leadership and service to geotechnical engineering.

Joe was married to Marianne Nabozny on November 25, 1983.

Joe is survived by Marianne and their three children, son Bennett J. Waxse, daughter-in-law Raphaelle Waxse (Cuenod), granddaughter Noa J. Waxse, of Washington D.C., son Jay M. Waxse of Washington D.C., and daughter Caroline M. Waxse of Brooklyn, NY.

Joe is also survived and well loved by his brother David Waxse & sister-in-law Judy Pfannenstiel, sister-in-law Linda Waxse, sister Sylvia Mansfield (Charlie Mansfield), brother-in-law Joe Goering, Nabozny family in Michigan, many nephews, nieces, companions, close friends, partner Debby Dominick, and cats Meantoo & Bea.

Joe’s life was celebrated with a party at his home on November 5, 2022, ending with a ‘big bang’ grand sendoff. Joe will remain in our hearts forever and will be dearly missed.