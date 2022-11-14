Overland Park, Kansas – Jane Whiles, 82, of Overland Park, Kansas died peacefully at her home on November 2, 2022.

Jane was born in Ellsworth, Kansas on December 4, 1939, and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated from Central High School and the University of Nebraska in Omaha, where she met her husband, James H. Whiles. They later moved to the Kansas City area.

Jane was a selfless soul and devoted to her family, friends and church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eunice and James Rowland, her sister Alice Womer and her husband James H. Whiles.

Survivors include her children Matthew Whiles (Lindsay) and Wendy Pelaez (Nico) and her grandchildren, Elena, Amelia, Sadie and Rowland.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at Colonial Church in Prairie Village on January 2, 2023, at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Memorial Fund at Colonial Church.