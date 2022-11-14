Gerald “Bud” Harvey, Jr., 79, of Leawood, passed away on November 8, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 22 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, with a reception to follow at the church. Memorial contributions in Bud’s name are suggested to the Dream Factory.

Bud was born on September 13, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Gerald “Jerry” Sr. and Maxine (Garrison) Harvey. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School and Rockhurst High School. He received his MBA from the University of Kansas before passing his CPA exam and starting his own accounting firm. He retired in February of 2017. Bud was a past president of the Metro Chapter of the Kansas Society of CPAs and was named one of the top 100 money managers in the nation.

Bud married Cuky Choquette on November 7, 1970. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially their grandkids. Bud loved watching the Chiefs play and was a long-time season ticket holder. He enjoyed playing fantasy football for decades with his best of friends. He was an avid KU Basketball fan. He was known for his generosity, his joke-telling, and his picture-taking.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Maxine Harvey; and two brothers, Gary Harvey, Sr., and Michael Harvey. He is survived by his loving wife, Cuky, of the home; son, Sean Paul Harvey of Santa Monica, CA; daughter, Noelle Harvey Caldwell (husband, Daniel) of Overland Park; grandchildren: Aiden Harvey, Alexander Caldwell, Adrien Caldwell, Elise Caldwell, and Emma Caldwell; sisters: Kathleen Harvey Taylor, Overland Park, Mary Theresa Gauthier, Kansas City, MO, and Patricia Harvey, Kansas City, MO; brother, Maurice “Moss” Harvey, Lenexa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.