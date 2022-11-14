  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Gerald “Bud” Harvey

September 13, 1943 ~ November 8, 2022

Gerald “Bud” Harvey, Jr., 79, of Leawood, passed away on November 8, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 22 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, with a reception to follow at the church. Memorial contributions in Bud’s name are suggested to the Dream Factory.