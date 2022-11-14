  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Christopher Lee Kuchem

January 26, 1955 – October 26, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, Christopher Lee Kuchem, 67, of Stilwell, KS. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 26th, 1955, to Frederick and Colleen Kuchem, Chris was born into a family-owned sign business, spending much of his childhood and into his adult years working alongside his father and grandfather. A love of working with his hands had Chris tinkering with cars at a young age. Upon graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1973, Chris would go on to attend Kansas State University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1977. It was as an undergraduate where Chris met his best friend, Patricia Irene (Boecker) and the two were wed on June 2, 1978.