It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, Christopher Lee Kuchem, 67, of Stilwell, KS. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 26th, 1955, to Frederick and Colleen Kuchem, Chris was born into a family-owned sign business, spending much of his childhood and into his adult years working alongside his father and grandfather. A love of working with his hands had Chris tinkering with cars at a young age. Upon graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1973, Chris would go on to attend Kansas State University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1977. It was as an undergraduate where Chris met his best friend, Patricia Irene (Boecker) and the two were wed on June 2, 1978.

After college, Chris quickly determined he was not cut out for a desk job and started his own business, which would later lead to the creation of his own skylight patent. A high degree of detail and craftsmanship was paramount for Chris in every way. Whether building a skylight or restoring a classic car, he was meticulous in his approach, a trait which made his work highly coveted by car enthusiasts in his later years.

Most important to Chris were the relationships he cultivated with those around him with family and friends. A master storyteller, Chris could recall the minutiae of past events, recounting them with hilarity and color to an ever-captivated audience of loved ones. His friendships spanned decades, and those bonds meant the world to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Colleen and Fred; uncle William Kuchem; and much adored four-legged friend, Smedley.

Chris is survived by wife of 44 years, Patricia; son Justin and Aja Watson (Grandview, MO); daughter Christin and Corbin Logan (Leadville, CO); sister Lorie and Brent Bowman (Prairie Village, KS), sister Stephanie Kuchem (Lee’s Summit, MO); sister-in-law Mary and Mike Brodbeck (Girard, KS); brother-in-law Frank Boecker; beloved uncle Robert and Dottie Kuchem; many cousins; and two beloved Boston Terriers, Betty and “Sammy” Sampson.

A visitation service will be held at Charter Funerals located at 10250 West 63rd Street, Merriam, KS 66203, on Saturday, November 19th from 2-4pm, followed by a prayer service and celebration of life. An after gathering hosted by friends will take place following the service, to be announced. Out of respect for the health of Chris’ family, we ask that anyone attending the visitation, service, or after gathering please take a Covid test beforehand and/or wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, Chris would rather a donation be made to the KC Pet Project (https://kcpetproject.org/donate) in honor of the many furry friends he held so dear throughout his life.