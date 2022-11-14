Carroll “Ed” Wheeler

Ed was born on August 16, 1951 in Sumner, Iowa to Charles and Marcella Wheeler. Ed was the kindest of men. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. To know him, was to love him. He enjoyed being around others and it showed. Ed is preceded in death by his wife Valena. She passed away on October 26, 2022 after 44 years of marriage.

Also preceding him death are his parents; his beloved sister Jana and his cherished son Christopher. He is survived by his daughter Lynn Peterson, his son-in-law Michael Peterson and his sister Yvonne Duggan. Ed and Valena will be laid to rest together.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Amos Family Funeral Home located at 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, Kansas followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. The Wheelers will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed and Valena’s honor can be made to Sunflower House, 15440 W 65th St, Shawnee, KS 66217.(https://sunflowerhouse.org/)