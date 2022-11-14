  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Alvin Dwaine Burrows

Alvin Dwaine Burrows – age 93 passed from this world to his Heavenly reward on the 10th of November.

Al (or Dwaine as he was known to many) was born in Fort Scott, KS on 23 Jul 1929, a son of Oscar M. & Beulah M. (Skaggs) Burrows. He was married to his wife, Mary Lou (Welch) in Deerfield, MO on 19 Nov 1950.