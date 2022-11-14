Al (or Dwaine as he was known to many) was born in Fort Scott, KS on 23 Jul 1929, a son of Oscar M. & Beulah M. (Skaggs) Burrows. He was married to his wife, Mary Lou (Welch) in Deerfield, MO on 19 Nov 1950.

Alvin Dwaine Burrows – age 93 passed from this world to his Heavenly reward on the 10th of November.

Al was an Army veteran of the Korean conflict with an honorable discharge, earning the rank of Sargent 1st Class, Company Supply Sargent. After serving his time in the Army, he lived most of his adult life in the Kansas City area. He was a dedicated church member throughout his life, and a God-fearing Christian dedicated to faithfully serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

After retiring from Sears and Roebuck, Al and Mary Lou established their own business, Al’s Appliance Service, which he with his wife successfully operated until retiring from it in 1995.

Al leaves behind a son & wife, Steven D. & Renee M. Burrows of Gravois Mills, MO; ex daughter-in-law, Cheryl E. Burrows; his brother, DeVaughn J. Burrows; four grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, and his son, Terry W. Burrows.

Al was a dedicated husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather and great grandfather; as well as a caring friend and neighbor; and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Visitation will be on the 15th of November at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS from 9:00 – 11:00 am, followed by graveside service with military honors at the Fort Scott National Cemetery, located in Fort Scott, KS.

Alvin will be honorably laid to rest in the Fort Scott National Cemetery.To send flowersto the family, please visit our floral store.