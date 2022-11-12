Your Community: Books to Go kits

Each themed kit contains a curated selection of books, audio, a DVD and an activity sheet to help foster a love of reading and early literacy skill development.
Johnson County Library’s Books to Go kits support the early literacy initiative 6 by 6, Ready to Read by making it easy and convenient to bring the Library into your home or early education center. Books to Go kits give you and your child a variety of ways to enjoy and explore ABCs, Bugs, Colors, and more.
The Library’s 6 by 6, Ready to Read skills are skills children learn before they learn to read. Reading, singing, talking, rhyming, playing with shapes and enjoying playing with books are essential skills for children long before they even start to learn their letters. Reading, singing and rhyming give a child invaluable experience hearing the music and rhythms of the English language. Talking improves a child’s future vocabulary – long before they’re able to mimic the words they hear, the amount of words they are exposed to has a huge positive effect on future enjoyment of reading, grades, and test success. Naming and manipulating shapes helps children identify letters in the future. And playing with books; imitating adults flipping pages, opening and closing books, and moving pages from side to side stimulates motor skill development and teaches children that books are fun. Books to Go kits encourage all of these skills, in an easy to grab package ready for your family to enjoy.
Over 50 kid-friendly topics are available in the Books to Go kits. Whether your child is curious about the seasons, colors, construction, the weather, or needs some help understanding doctors, dentists, having a new sibling or potty training, Books to Go kits will help you and your child explore topics in a fun way from a variety of angles. Johnson County Library patron Emily, mother of 3 year old Ben, said, "Being able to look at a book together about colors, then sing a song about colors, and then follow the activity sheet's suggestions, like talking about our favorite colors and colors we see out in the world, really helps us think creatively together and helps my child love our time spent reading even more!"
Pick up a blue canvas bag at any branch location and get everything you need for hours of fun with your child. You can even place holds on different kits – just visit jocolibrary.org/6by6 and look for the Books to Go kit section.
Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom
