Your Community: Books to Go kits

Johnson County Library’s Books to Go kits support the early literacy initiative 6 by 6, Ready to Read by making it easy and convenient to bring the Library into your home or early education center. Books to Go kits give you and your child a variety of ways to enjoy and explore ABCs, Bugs, Colors, and more.

The Library’s 6 by 6, Ready to Read skills are skills children learn before they learn to read. Reading, singing, talking, rhyming, playing with shapes and enjoying playing with books are essential skills for children long before they even start to learn their letters. Reading, singing and rhyming give a child invaluable experience hearing the music and rhythms of the English language. Talking improves a child’s future vocabulary – long before they’re able to mimic the words they hear, the amount of words they are exposed to has a huge positive effect on future enjoyment of reading, grades, and test success. Naming and manipulating shapes helps children identify letters in the future. And playing with books; imitating adults flipping pages, opening and closing books, and moving pages from side to side stimulates motor skill development and teaches children that books are fun. Books to Go kits encourage all of these skills, in an easy to grab package ready for your family to enjoy.