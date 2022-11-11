A salute to America’s veterans on this Nov. 11. Thank you for your service!
Forecast:☀️ High: 36, Low: 21. Clear skies but much colder (and more normal for this time of year) than earlier in the week, with a hard freeze at night.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 38, Low: 19. Sunny and chilly again; Sunday, 🌤️ High: 43, Low: 29. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still below freezing at night.
Diversions
- There are several ways to commemorate Veterans Day around Johnson County today and through the weekend. Check out our guide to all the local events.
- Bundle up and take the family out for a “Night at the Arboretum” in Overland Park. Kids are encouraged to bring flashlights in order to explore the grounds, while gazing at the stars. The event comes with the regular price of admission. Find out more.
- Get in some early holiday shopping at the annual Holiday Bazaar at Colonial Church in Prairie Village. The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of the proceeds will go to charity. Get more info.
- Have a laugh with a performance of the Broadway version of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College Saturday. Tickets are $25 apiece.
- Kick off the holiday season in downtown Mission as local shops participate in the Mission Business District’s Holiday Sip and Shop. The event will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Johnson Drive. Here are the details.
Noteworthy
- Government offices, including those for Johnson County and most municipalities in the area, will be closed today to observe Veterans Day.
- The vote on a constitutional amendment that would shift power to the Kansas Legislature to override some actions by the executive branch remains too close to call. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election put out by the Secretary of State’s office show the “No” side currently leading by about 8,000 votes out of more than 930,000 ballots cast. [Secretary of State]
- The Kansas State Board of Education has voted to recommend all public schools in the state retire any use of Native American mascots or branding. The only board member to vote against the measure was Michelle Dombrosky, who was reelected this week and represents a district that covers the Blue Valley School District. [KCTV]
