What’s a lung cancer screening and when do you need one?

There are a lot of important things to know about lung cancer, and one of the most important is that lung cancer screenings can save lives. The key to a positive outcome in lung cancer treatment is early detection and diagnosis. Read on to learn how a lung cancer screening can help your doctor catch cancer early if you’re high-risk.

Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths for American men and women because it often has no symptoms until it’s already at an advanced stage. But there is hope. Lung cancer screening aims to alter those numbers and detect the disease at an earlier stage when treatment is more effective.