SMSD News: SMSD celebrates American Education Week

Traditionally held the week before Thanksgiving, American Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate public schools and to honor and thank all educators and professionals who work tirelessly to help our students reach their full potential. As One Shawnee Mission, we look forward to seeing the celebrations that will take place across the district this week!

We invite everyone in our community to join in showing their thanks to all who serve Shawnee Mission students throughout the week. One way to recognize our extraordinary staff and educators is to submit a short video, photo, or story explaining how an SMSD educator or staff member makes a positive difference.

“This week gives us an amazing opportunity to recognize and thank each one of our SMSD educators and staff members for all they do for the students and families in our community,” expressed Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard. “This week, and every week, we thank you for your commitment, passion, and dedication.”

Please send videos and stories thanking an educator to us via email at adcommun@smsd.org or share with us on any of our SMSD social media accounts by tagging the district and using the hashtag #AEWinSMSD2022.

Each day, our educators dedicate themselves to making sure each student has a personalized learning plan that prepares them for college and career with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

American Education Week has been celebrated nationally every year since 1921, when the National Education Association (NEA) Representative Assembly in Des Moines, Iowa, called for the designation of one week each year to spotlight the importance of education. It is observed in the spirit of recognizing that public schools are a backbone of democracy, providing young people with the tools they need to maintain our values of freedom, civility, and equality.

Since the beginning, the week has also been a time to express appreciation to the countless number of dedicated professionals who work in public schools, in all roles, from classroom teachers, to paraeducators, to cafeteria workers and administrative staff, plus countless others.

To learn more about American Education Week visit https://www.nea.org/resource-library/american-education-week-november-13-19-2022.

