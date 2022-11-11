  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: SMSD celebrates American Education Week

November 13-19, 2023 marks one of the most special weeks of the year, American Education Week!

Traditionally held the week before Thanksgiving, American Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate public schools and to honor and thank all educators and professionals who work tirelessly to help our students reach their full potential. As One Shawnee Mission, we look forward to seeing the celebrations that will take place across the district this week!