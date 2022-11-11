Hours-long standoff at Shawnee home ends with 1 in custody

Need help? If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts or another mental health challenge, you can call the new three-digit National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Trained mental health professional are available to talk 24 hours a day.

What we know: Shawnee Police Capt. William Sanderson in a statement said officers were called to a home in the 12100 block of West 70th Terrace at 9:13 Friday morning on reports of a man who was suicidal.

“The subject notified police of his suicidal ideations and began threatening to shoot responding officers before barricading himself in the residence,” Sanderson said in a news release.

What happened next: The department activated its Special Tactics And Response, or STAR, team to assist with the situation.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers from the STAR team entered the house and took the male into custody.

What they’re saying: “Our officers deployed diversionary devices and less lethal munitions to assist in getting the subject safely into custody,” Sanderson said. “There were no injuries to anyone involved.”

Aftermath of Shawnee standoff

Police said Friday they would not be releasing any information regarding the identity of the involved person.

Recorded radio traffic of the call that initially brought officers to the house indicates that the person is a 17-year-old male.

In a statement later Friday, Sanderson said an offense report is being field and the District Attorney’s will decide on whether to press charges.

Another thing: The Lenexa Police Department assisted Shawnee officers with a second armored vehicle during the standoff.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.