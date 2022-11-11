  Mike Frizzell  - Police

Hours-long standoff at Shawnee home ends with 1 in custody

Shawnee standoff where tactical teams move in to arrest a suicidal person.

Tactical teams move in on the front yard of a Shawnee home Friday afternoon. Police eventually took a man into custody. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Need help? If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts or another mental health challenge, you can call the new three-digit National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Trained mental health professional are available to talk 24 hours a day.

The Shawnee Police Department’s tactical team arrested a person following a five-hour standoff at a residence Friday.