  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

See how Johnson County voter turnout this year compared to previous midterms

Election Day November 2022

According to the Johnson County Election Office, voter turnout in the county saw a roughly 6-7% decrease from the 2018 midterm election. Above, Johnson County voters at the polls on Tuesday. Photo by Leah Wankum.

Fewer Johnson Countians showed up to the polls and mailed in ballots in Tuesday’s election than during the last midterm election, according to early data provided Thursday by the Johnson County Election Office.

Driving the news: The county election office says preliminary results from Tuesday show a voter turnout of 56-57%, a number that would put this year’s election somewhere between the previous two midterm elections.

