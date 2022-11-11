Roeland Park is moving forward on a land purchase agreement to buy a parcel of land with the above building, in Kansas City, Kan., about a five-minute drive from Roeland Park City Hall. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
The city of Roeland Park has agreed to look at potentially acquiring property for a new public works site in neighboring Wyandotte County, as the proposed redevelopment of The Rocks site — where the city’s public works department is currently housed — moves forward.
Where exactly? The prospective new public works site is at 1800 Merriam Lane, in Kansas City, Kan., across Interstate 35, about a five-minute drive from Roeland Park City Hall.
The upshot: At its meeting Nov.1, the city council agreed to move forward on a proposed land purchase agreement for the new public works site at a cost of $1.7 million, according to city documents.
The details: The land purchase agreement allows the city a 45-day due diligence period to assess a building already on the property and see if any repairs will be needed.
The building on the KCK site once served as a textile company and currently houses a manufacturer of electric wheelchairs, according to City Administrator Keith Moody.
City documents note “the land area and building size are suitable for use as a public works site” and that the proposed purchase price is within the $3 million Roeland Park has already budgeted for a new facility.
Why now: Roeland Park needs to find a new site for its public works department as its current one sits on the site of the former city pool at 4800 Roe Lane, a site known locally as The Rocks.
Redevelopment of that site is proposed to bring a 280-unit mixed-use apartment complex — and city documents state a land sale of the site from the city to Overland Park-based EPC Real Estate Group is currently pending.
Residents recently got a first look at the new proposal, which lays out a plan for at least 3,500 square feet of retail space and a full-service restaurant, for a price tag between $50-75 million.
