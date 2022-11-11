  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park looks to move public public works department to KCK — Here’s why

Roeland Park public works

Roeland Park is moving forward on a land purchase agreement to buy a parcel of land with the above building, in Kansas City, Kan., about a five-minute drive from Roeland Park City Hall. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The city of Roeland Park has agreed to look at potentially acquiring property for a new public works site in neighboring Wyandotte County, as the proposed redevelopment of The Rocks site — where the city’s public works department is currently housed — moves forward.

Where exactly? The prospective new public works site is at 1800 Merriam Lane, in Kansas City, Kan., across Interstate 35, about a five-minute drive from Roeland Park City Hall.

