Where exactly? The prospective new public works site is at 1800 Merriam Lane, in Kansas City, Kan., across Interstate 35, about a five-minute drive from Roeland Park City Hall.

The city of Roeland Park has agreed to look at potentially acquiring property for a new public works site in neighboring Wyandotte County, as the proposed redevelopment of The Rocks site — where the city’s public works department is currently housed — moves forward.

The upshot: At its meeting Nov.1, the city council agreed to move forward on a proposed land purchase agreement for the new public works site at a cost of $1.7 million, according to city documents.

The details: The land purchase agreement allows the city a 45-day due diligence period to assess a building already on the property and see if any repairs will be needed.

The building on the KCK site once served as a textile company and currently houses a manufacturer of electric wheelchairs, according to City Administrator Keith Moody.

City documents note “the land area and building size are suitable for use as a public works site” and that the proposed purchase price is within the $3 million Roeland Park has already budgeted for a new facility.

Why now: Roeland Park needs to find a new site for its public works department as its current one sits on the site of the former city pool at 4800 Roe Lane, a site known locally as The Rocks.

Redevelopment of that site is proposed to bring a 280-unit mixed-use apartment complex — and city documents state a land sale of the site from the city to Overland Park-based EPC Real Estate Group is currently pending.

The city council first heard of the potential redevelopment of The Rocks site from Sunflower Development Group a few years ago.