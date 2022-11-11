Richard Adelbert Blowey

He was born September 16, 1934 in Emporia (Kan), the son of Rozelle Adelbert and Lucile Zora (Woodard) Blowey. He graduated from Augusta (Kan) High School and graduated from the University of Kansas.

Richard married Marilyn Rose Larrick June 10, 1956, in Augusta. Survivors include three children, Cheryl L. (Martin) Rude, Winfield, Kan., Douglas L. (Susan) Blowey, Shawnee, Kan., and Jennifer R. (Christopher) Godfrey, Shawnee; seven grandchildren, Christine (Eric) Sponsel, Maggie (Mike) Parker, Bridget Blowey, Jacob Rude, Emma Blowey, Allison Godfrey, and Lily Godfrey; three great grandchildren, Sophia Sponsel, Emery Sponsel, Wyatt Sponsel; a brother Harold Blowey, The Villages, Fl.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his sister, and his parents.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church Topeka (Kan), a military veteran, and as a former KU varsity football and baseball player, he was a proud supporter of KU athletics. As a career employee for Capitol Federal Savings, he used his business expertise as a SCORE volunteer. He enjoyed time with his family, golf, and woodworking.

Honoring Richard’s request, cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held on November 12, 2022, 2pm, at First United Methodist Church, Klasse Chapel, 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka. Memorial gifts can be given to the KU Williams Education Fund.

Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.

