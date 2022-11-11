  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee

Mickey’s Ristorante in Shawnee shuts down, months after opening

Mickey's Ristorante closed

Mickey's Ristorante opened in a strip mall in Shawnee this past April. Photo via Mickey's Ristorante Facebook

Mickey’s Ristorante, a brief-lived Italian restaurant in Shawnee, appears to be permanently closed after opening just this past spring.

What we know: The restaurant’s website says it is permanently closed, as of November.

