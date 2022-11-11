What we know: The restaurant’s website says it is permanently closed, as of November.

Mickey’s Ristorante, a brief-lived Italian restaurant in Shawnee , appears to be permanently closed after opening just this past spring.

Mickey’s Ristorante’s Facebook page, along with Google Search, also show that it is permanently closed.

The Post reached out to the restaurant’s Facebook account and called the listed number shown on Google and did not receive a response.

Where exactly? Mickey’s opened in April at 22716 Midland Dr., just off of Kansas Highway 7 near Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant and a Goodcents sandwich shop.

Background: Mickey’s initially opened under the name Scimeca’s — after owner Mickey Scimeca — but went through several subsequent name changes, owing in part to customers’ confusion the well-known Kansas City-based Scimeca’s Famous Sausage Co. brand.

Mickey Scimeca has no relation to the Kansas City sausage company.

Mickey’s Ristorante served pizza, pasta, sandwiches and other Italian entrees.

More about Mickey’s Ristorante

Two months into operations, the restaurant shifted to a limited hour schedule and opened for dinner only on weekdays.