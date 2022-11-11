  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

New unnamed restaurant in works at developing Lenexa City Center corner

A rendering of a new restaurant space at Lenexa City Center.

A conceptual rendering of one of four prospective restaurant and retail spaces near the entryway to Lenexa City Center at Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway. Image via Lenexa city documents.

The gateway corner to Lenexa’s City Center development is getting a few design updates and may soon have a restaurant tenant signed for one of its four prospective buildings, the city Planning Commission learned this week.

Driving the news: Henry Klover of Klover Architects presented a new preliminary plan for the area known as “Restaurant Row” at the southwest corner of Renner Boulevard and West 87th Street Parkway.