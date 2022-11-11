  Roxie Hammill  - 2022 Elections

Charges dropped against Konnech CEO, whose election software Johnson County uses

Johnson County election workers have their personal data managed by software made by Konnech.

Johnson County poll workers check voters in at a polling place in Overland Park on Monday during advanced voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election. File photo.

Authorities in Los Angeles County in California have dropped charges against the CEO of a company whose election software is used by Johnson County.

Driving the news: Citing “potential bias” and the pace of the investigation, prosecutors this week dropped charges against Eugene Yu, CEO of Konnech, a company which makes software that manages election workers.