Jimmy D. Gulley

Jimmy Gulley’s passing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on November 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., at Reach Church, 33085 W 83rd St, De Soto, KS. Funeral service, on November 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Reach Church, 33085 W 83rd St, De Soto, KS.
