Jimmy D. Gulley

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on November 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., at Reach Church, 33085 W 83rd St, De Soto, KS. Funeral service, on November 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Reach Church, 33085 W 83rd St, De Soto, KS.

Jimmy Gulley’s passing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts website.