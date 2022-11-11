Edward Joseph Kaestner

JUPITER, Fla. – Edward “Ed” Joseph Kaestner passed away at his home on November 3, 2022.

Ed was the son of Edward and Adelaide (Tillie Marinello) Kaestner. He was born and raised in Albany and moved to Kansas City where he met his wife Carolyn in 1981. They moved to Chicagoland in 1996. After 14 years they moved to Jupiter, Fla. He retired there from over 40 years in electrical sales. Ed had three daughters, Stephanie, Jennifer and Amy; as well as ten grandchildren.