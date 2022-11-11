  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: When to winterize your home

One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home.

Hello November! It often feels like once the kids are sorting their candy we are bombarded with thoughts of turkeys and tinsel. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas come the arrival of Jack Frost. Although the official date of winter comes with the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we sometimes feel the chill earlier than that in Kansas City. One of the most important things you can do to preserve your home in the months ahead is to winterize your home. And the best time to do so is before winter sets in!

In technical terms, to winterize means to prepare a house for vacancy, such as instances where folks head to the sunny south for the winter. This process prepares the plumbing and components as to not be affected by colder temperature. The last thing you want to deal with from your sunny spot in Florida are frozen pipes! When completed correctly, the house can remain empty with no heat and other utilities. An added bonus – this process also decreases the energy consumption rate of your home. But did you know that prepping your home for winter is beneficial even if you plan on staying put until spring? For our intents and purposes, I wanted to share a few other important steps to take to combat the chill and “winterize” your home.