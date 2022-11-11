  Lucie Krisman  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best side dishes in Johnson County 🥘

Post readers shared their favorite side dishes across Johnson County restaurants. Above, the onion rings at Burg and Barrel. Image from Burg and Barrel Facebook page.

Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away, and we all know that the holiday isn’t all about the turkey.

The Thanksgiving table is also a time for the sides to shine. Although they can be overlooked, side dishes are arguably just as important as the main dish — and they come in many forms.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!