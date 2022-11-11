The Thanksgiving table is also a time for the sides to shine. Although they can be overlooked, side dishes are arguably just as important as the main dish — and they come in many forms.

Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away, and we all know that the holiday isn’t all about the turkey.

This week, side dishes finally get some time in the spotlight. We asked Post readers for their favorite sides at Johnson County restaurants, and they delivered.

From greens to grits, here’s where to find the best side dishes in Johnson County, according to Post readers.

Nick and Jake’s (Multiple locations)

Nick and Jake’s, known for its “real food and honest drink”, offers a range of sides to go with its burgers and sandwiches.

Readers specifically recommended the jalapeño cheddar grits. Post reader Ron Huston said, “there is nothing better.”

Other side options at Nick and Jake’s include sauteéd spinach, mashed potatoes and buttered corn. The restaurant is also known among Post readers for its appetizers.

Nick and Jake’s has two locations in Johnson County: one in south Overland Park and one in Shawnee. They operate at 6830 W. 135th St. and 22220 Midland Drive, respectively.

The kitchens at both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

BRGR Kitchen + Bar (Prairie Village)

As the name implies, BRGR is primarily known for its burgers, but the menu also features other items like chicken sandwiches, salads and mac and cheese.

Readers recommended the restaurant’s Brussels sprouts — which are served with bacon, bleu cheese, garlic and parmesan. Other sides in the menu include fries, onion rings and tater tots.

BRGR operates at 4038 W. 83rd St., at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square shopping center.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Blind Box BBQ (Shawnee)

Blind Box BBQ’s menu features classics like pulled pork sandwiches and smoked sausages, in addition to signature items like BBQ wontons and loaded mac and cheese.

Readers specifically recommended the restaurant’s BBQ street corn as a side, which is served on the cob with spices and a lime on top. Other side options at Blind Box BBQ include bourbon baked beans, potato salad and onion straws.

Blind Box BBQ operates at 13214 W. 62nd Terrace, at Shawnee’s Millcreek Shopping Center.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Jack Stack Barbecue (Multiple locations)

Another barbecue favorite among Johnson Countians, Kansas City-based Jack Stack Barbecue expanded into Johnson County more than 20 years ago — with its newest Johnson County location opening in Lenexa last year.

Sides on the Jack Stack menu include French fries, baked beans and cheesy corn bake. Readers specifically mentioned the creamy coleslaw, which according to one Post reader, is “served chilled and consistently delicious.”

Jack Stack Barbecue has Johnson County locations at 9520 Metcalf Ave. In Overland Park and at 8721 Ryckert St. in Lenexa. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Burg and Barrel (Multiple locations)

Burg and Barrel specializes in burgers and craft beers — although Johnson Countians also enjoy their Bloody Marys.

In addition to its restaurants in Overland Park and Leawood restaurants, it’s also known by its food truck that often shows up at Johnson County events.

Burg and Barrel’s menu offers a variety of sides, from cajun fries and tater tots to asparagus. Readers specifically recommended the Burg and Barrel onion rings.

The Burg & Barrel has two locations: one at Overland Park’s 75th and Metcalf Shopping Center, and another one further south at 151st and Nall in Leawood.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at its Overland Park location. The Leawood location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.