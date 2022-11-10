  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: When to add a young driver to your auto insurance policy

Having a young driver in the household can be a very anxious time for parents. There’s a lot to worry about including keeping your child safe behind the wheel, which vehicle are they going to drive and the impact on your family finances. Some recent statistics below would be enough to scare any parent.

In this article, we will give some guidance on when you need to add a young driver to your auto insurance policy as well as some ways to keep your auto insurance premium as low as possible.