The pond at Stagecoach Park on a windy day last week in Olathe. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
Greetings, Johnson County! A warm welcome to you this fine day. Here’s a quick update to get you up to speed.
Forecast: 🌧 High: 62, Low: 26. There’s a 70% chance of showers, and temperatures are going to plummet in the evening, bringing a chance of snow with that temp drop sometime after midnight.
Diversions
Johnson County Park and Recreation District is hosting a Veterans Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. today at Matt Ross Community Center. More information here.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is presenting The Voice featuring Deborah Brown at 7 p.m. tonight at Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.
Pokey LaFarge performs at 8 p.m. tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to host a public hearing and consider authorizing about $3.4 million in funds for Johnson County Wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Agenda here.
The Johnson County Library Board of Directors meets at 4 p.m. today with plans to consider a list of prioritization for library branch improvements. At the top of that list are libraries in Spring Hill, DeSoto, Corinth and Blue Valley. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
An Overland Park man was sentenced in a fatal hit-and-run of a 10-year-old Eudora girl. [KMBC]
A truck was destroyed after hitting a low bridge in Olathe. [Fox 4]
