Wendell E. Lady

Wendell Eugene Lady (91) died on Thursday, September 22. He was born on a farm outside of Abilene Kansas in 1930 to Luther and Mildred Lady. He was preceded in death by his 5 siblings. Wendell is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Jean, his 3 children, Jan Bean (Jim), Jill Allen, Dave Lady, his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

After graduating from Abilene High School, he attended Emporia State Teachers College where he met Mary Jean. They married in 1951 and moved to Manhattan, Kansas where he completed an engineering degree at Kansas State University. Wendell was employed at Black & Veatch, Engineers – Architects as a project manager from 1953 – 1994.

Wendell’s list of accomplishments is extensive. In addition to raising his family, he was active in politics beginning as an Overland Park city councilman and culminating with a run for governor in the 1982 Kansas primary. While Councilman, Wendell served in several leadership roles including Chairman of the first Parks and Recreation Committee. In this capacity he was instrumental in the development of the Overland Park Golf Course which has since been renamed in his honor as well as former Mayor Ben Sykes, the Sykes/Lady Golf Course.

Wendell spent 14 years in the Kansas House of Representatives serving as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Minority Leader, as well as Speaker of the House for 4 years. After his years as an elected official, Wendell was appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents from 1983 – 1985, including one year as Chairman.

Wendell and Mary Jean were charter members of Church of the Resurrection. Not only did this change their lives but Wendell had a profound impact on the development of the church serving as Chairman of the Building Committee as well as founding and moderating an adult Sunday school class. He also thoroughly enjoyed singing in the choir. In his own words, Wendell wrote “Watching this church grow into one of the largest United Methodist churches in the country has been the most exciting, challenging and rewarding experience of my life.”

As well as direct service to the church, Wendell gave many hours to additional ministries including Kingswood Retirement Home and Hope Faith Ministries.

As he often commented, family was so important to Wendell and he is greatly missed. Rather than flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Ascend Hospice (783 NE Anderson Lane Lee’s Summit MO 64064) or Church of the Resurrection (www.cor.org/memorial).

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 12, with a 10:00 visitation followed by an 11:00 service at the Wesley Chapel at Church of the Resurrection.