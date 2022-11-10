  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Wendell E. Lady

December 12, 1930 – September 22, 2022

Wendell Eugene Lady (91) died on Thursday, September 22. He was born on a farm outside of Abilene Kansas in 1930 to Luther and Mildred Lady. He was preceded in death by his 5 siblings. Wendell is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Jean, his 3 children, Jan Bean (Jim), Jill Allen, Dave Lady, his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.