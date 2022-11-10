  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee Walmart wants to expand to make room for more online grocery orders

The Walmart on Silverheel Street wants to expand by some 8,000 square feet. File photo.

A Walmart store near Kansas Highway 7 and Johnson Drive in Shawnee may soon have an addition with a reconfigured parking lot to accommodate the growing needs of its online grocery pickup service.

Driving the news: The store at 5701 Silverheel Street has been using shipping containers to house carts, racks and cooling equipment in use for online pickup.