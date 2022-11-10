Driving the news: The store at 5701 Silverheel Street has been using shipping containers to house carts, racks and cooling equipment in use for online pickup.

A Walmart store near Kansas Highway 7 and Johnson Drive in Shawnee may soon have an addition with a reconfigured parking lot to accommodate the growing needs of its online grocery pickup service.

On Monday the Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously okayed a plan to build an 8,197-square-foot addition on its northeast corner to replace the shipping containers located in the same place.

The retail giant also would move some parking spaces at the Shawnee store and the location of its seasonal garden display area and make minor facade changes as a part of the revised site plan.

Discussion: Planning commissioners were generally supportive of the plan as an improvement because it would remove the storage containers.

They also supported, after brief discussion, the parking and facade changes.

Since the grocery pickup area will be moved close to the new addition, the outdoor seasonal display also needed to be moved to the west.

What about parking? All that moving affects the 630 existing parking spaces.

According to the plan, Walmart would need the commission’s approval to have 604 spaces, when 624 are required.

Planners agreed, saying the parking appeared more than ample now.

Another thing: They also approved facade changes from the original stucco and brick to allow bands of “Walmart Blue.”

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.