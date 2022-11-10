The upshot: Kelly, who totaled 56% of the vote over Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara in Tuesday’s unofficial final count, was reelected as Roeland Park mayor just last year, when he ran unopposed, and his current term leading the city is not set to expire until the beginning of 2026.

After Tuesday’s election, Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly is set to become the next chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, which will leave his city hall position vacant.

State of play: For months, the Roeland Park City Council has been discussing how to handle a mayoral vacancy in the event Kelly were to win the chair race.

On Oct. 3, a month before the election, the council voted to change city code to allow the appointment of a current councilmember to be interim mayor through November 2023, if Kelly were to win.

The interim mayor would then recommend a resident to fill their open council seat, who would also serve until the next general election in 2023.

Why this process? That process, approved by the council in a 6-1 vote, will avoid a special election next year, when two other local Johnson County jurisdictions will be holding special elections, according to city documents, something the county election office told Roeland Park it would prefer to avoid.

Instead, a new permanent mayor and city councilmember will be picked by voters in the November 2023 election.

The appointees to interim mayor and councilmember will be able to run for the permanent jobs if they want.

Details: City Administrator Keith Moody confirmed for the Post via email that the eight current councilmembers will elect one of themselves to serve as interim mayor until November 2023.

The interim mayor’s recommendation to fill their council seat will also require a majority vote of the city council to confirm it, Moody said.

Key quote: “I want my residents to know that if I ever see this turning into a situation where it’s being used to benefit a candidate or a re-election, then I will be the first one to call it back to the table again,” Ward 2 Councilmember Jennifer Hill said at the Oct. 3 meeting. “This has to be an honest and truthful process in [residents’] best interest.”

What’s next for Mayor Mike Kelly’s replacement

Moody told the Post via email it is yet to be determined when exactly the council will vote on an interim mayor to replace Kelly, who is set to take office on the county commission in January.