  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly won JoCo chair race — Here’s how city plans to fill his vacancy

Mayor Mike Kelly replacement

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly is set to become the new chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners — here's what that means for the northeast Johnson County city. File photo

After Tuesday’s election, Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly is set to become the next chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, which will leave his city hall position vacant.

The upshot: Kelly, who totaled 56% of the vote over Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara in Tuesday’s unofficial final count, was reelected as Roeland Park mayor just last year, when he ran unopposed, and his current term leading the city is not set to expire until the beginning of 2026.

